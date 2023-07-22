Yaco Eskenazi He was invited to ‘My official Vílchez uncle’, a YouTube channel in which Carlos Vílchez interviews a variety of television figures. For the recent edition of the program, the presenter of ‘Estás en todas’ gave details of the strong bond that he has maintained for years with Jefferson Farfán. Despite the fact that ex-soccer players publicly demonstrate their closeness to him, not many of his followers know how this bond began. Discover all the details in the following note.

What did Jefferson Farfán give Yaco Eskenazi?

In conversation with Carlos Vílchez, Yaco Eskenazi He was encouraged to reveal how his first meeting with Jefferson Farfán was when he was still a reality boy. It all happened after he visited Videna and met the former athlete.

“Someone had told me that his son was a fan of the warriors. I brought him a T-shirt. That’s how I earned it and stayed talking with him. Right there, he had a detail with me,” said the former captain of the lions.

In this way, he told her that he wanted to buy a pair of shoes, but that he did not know where to get them. Given this, the former Alianza Lima soccer player surprised him with an unexpected gift.

“I told him I was looking for some shoes and he said: ‘Wait.’ He called his driver, came and gave me a pair of shoes that cost a lot of money. I wanted to buy them, but it wasn’t enough for me”, the well-known ‘Historical Captain’ recalled nostalgically for the driver’s YouTube channel.

How close is Yaco Eskenazi with Jefferson Farfán?

On the other hand, Natalie Vértiz’s husband did not hesitate to praise Jefferson Farfan, because he considers that, despite the success he has obtained over the years, he has always maintained humility and simplicity. “Jefferson is a person with a nobility and a (big) heart. He has had gestures with me that will remain in my heart for a lifetime, ”he commented.

Likewise, he said that the former player supported him in his good and bad moments; for this reason, he is quite fond of her. “On very important personal issues for me, the man has arrived precisely. That speaks to me very well of him as a human being because it does not correspond to him. He could make an excuse. He was always there,” he added.

