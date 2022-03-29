Jefferson Farfan He has become not only one of the most successful soccer players in Peruvian soccer in recent times, but also one of the most besieged celebrities by the press. The player has not been oblivious to the world of entertainment, since for several years he has been linked to people linked to the medium such as Melissa Klug, Yahaira Plasencia or Ivana Yturbe.

Another of the most striking facts of the ‘Foquita’ is the luxurious life that he boasts on social networks, in which he shares his eccentric vacations and his dream purchases with his thousands of followers. Now, the current Blue and White striker surprised one of his daughters with a luxurious present.

Jefferson Farfán gave a luxurious present to his daughter Maialen

Through his Instagram account, Jefferson Farfán uploaded three photos with his daughter, to whom he dedicated some heartfelt words. The curious thing was that, within this message, Jefferson Farfán seems to have revealed what he gave to his firstborn, since it implies that he gave him a car by placing the emoji of a vehicle at the end of the text of he.

Jefferson Farfán also recently celebrated the fact that his eldest daughter entered university. Photo: Instagram capture

“i ñ . , . . ñ, , , 🚗 “, she said.

Olenka Mejía denies romance with Jefferson Farfán

Weeks ago, Jefferson Farfán was linked to Olenka Mejía after “Love and fire” showed some conversations between the two in which everything made it seem that they had a relationship. At first, the model seemed to confirm this romance, but later she issued an extensive statement categorically denying these versions.

“A few days ago, totally private conversations were broadcast; I do not authorize making them public, and they are old conversations, not current ones. I regret what happened, I ask for respect and that they speak with the truth of the case. For a long time, I have kept a low profile, since I safeguard the integrity and well-being of my youngest son, as I am also focused on my political career, criminal lawyer, mother and businesswoman, ”she indicated.