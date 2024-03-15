Jefferson Farfán, well-known former soccer player and media figure, surprised all his followers by announcing the birth of his fourth daughter during the first episode of his program on YouTube, 'Focused', something totally unknown to the public. The athlete, who usually keeps various aspects of his personal life secret, was very excited about the arrival of his little girl, in addition to expressing his gratitude for the support received from his followers. Recently, he decided to make public other details about little Luhana, revealing her face for the first time.

Did Jefferson Farfán show his daughter for the first time?

Jefferson Farfán used the second episode of his podcast, which had his uncle as a guest Cute Guadalupe, to refer to various aspects of his family life and could not avoid mentioning his last daughter. And, although 'Foquita' did not reveal the identity of her little girl's mother, she thanked her for allowing her to publicly introduce Luhana. This revelation left many followers astonished, since the former national soccer player had kept this aspect of his family life private for a time for reasons of child protection.

“It really is a very great happiness for me. After 11 years, from my last son, Jeremy, to have this beautiful blessing… What beauty, what beauty. Give me light, daughter,” Farfán said, visibly excited during the program.

To the surprise of many, Jefferson Farfán also shared some images in which he showed his little girl's face for the first time, along with his mother Charo and his eldest daughter Maialén Farfán. These snapshots, posted on the YouTube show, offered a touching glimpse of the new addition to the former footballer's family.

The revelation of his daughter's existence and her presentation to the public have generated great interest in Farfán's followers, who have expressed their happiness and good wishes for the footballer and his family on social networks. However, the identity of the girl's mother remains a mystery that Farfán has chosen to keep private.

How did Jefferson Farfán reveal that he had a daughter?

In a moment of sincerity, former athlete Jefferson Farfán revealed to his followers that exactly one year and two months ago he became a father for the fourth time, news that took many by surprise, because he kept it strictly confidential. Furthermore, he shared that the new member of his family is a girl.

“I had one more blessing, a year and two months ago I had a daughter named Luhana. Beautiful. Grateful for life. I have tried to keep a low profile because I did not want to expose my daughter, as my children have been exposed at times. and, well, I am very happy, my family and my daughter's mother too. Grateful for life and for the beautiful daughter it has given me. I hope you meet her soon,” he expressed.

