Former soccer player Jefferson Farfán surprised by making a revelation about his personal life, he said during the premiere of his podcast for YouTube that a little over a year ago He became a father again and said he was happy. In the episode of his space of interviews with sports figures were Paolo Guerrero and Roberto Guizasola, who already knew about the subject and also witnessed the public announcement.

Did Jefferson Farfán have a daughter?

In a moment of sincerity, former athlete Jefferson Farfán decided to tell all his followers that exactly one year and two months ago he became a father for the fourth time, something that surprised many because he kept it strictly confidential. Furthermore, he said that the new member of his family was a girl.

“I had one more blessing, one year and two months ago I had a daughter named Luhana. Beautiful. Grateful for life. I have tried to keep a low profile because I did not want to expose my daughter, as my children have been exposed at times. and, well, I am very happy, my family and my daughter's mother too. Grateful for life and for the beautiful daughter it has given me. I hope you meet her soon,” he expressed.

How many children does Jefferson Farfán have?

The former member of the Peruvian team, Jefferson Farfán, has three children: Maialén, his oldest descendant and the result of his teenage romance with Mercedes Carrasco. Those who follow her are Adriano and Jeremy, the ones he had with Melissa Klug. And now she is a fourth baby who joins her family, but whose mother's identity is unknown.

