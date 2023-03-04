Shirley Arica He spoke again of his meetings with Jefferson Farfan. In the middle of the declarations for “Magaly TV, the firm”the model assured that her romance with the soccer player occurred before and after her relationship with Yahaira Plasencia.

Jefferson Farfan He is known, as well as many other Peruvian soccer players, for having had a large number of romances with various girls from the national show business. A few weeks ago, Shirley Arica revealed that she and the “Foquita” had had a more than close bond. In “Magaly TV, the firm”, The model made more revelations about her meetings with the footballer. He mentioned that Farfán is now angry with her.

“Today, we are not such good friends, because I think he already hates me. The other day I was in the Barranco Bar with a friend and I saw some comments that he was annoyed with what he had said, ”he recounted. “We agreed that the subject was not going to be touched on. And if he is angry, he will already forgive me, ”he revealed with a laugh.