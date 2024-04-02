Jefferson Farfán is one of the most prominent figures in national entertainment. After he retired from football, the 'little seal'He has dedicated himself entirely to his social networks, in which he uploads a large amount of content, in addition to having a podcast, in which he reveals various anecdotes from his life as an athlete. However, one of the things that stands out the most in his photos are the expensive accessories that he displays in his posts, which would be valued at thousands of dollars.

How much would Jefferson Farfán's luxurious watches cost?

In the latest edition of the program 'America today', the well-known tiktoker George Rubin He was invited to talk about the expensive watches worn by various personalities from Peruvian entertainment. During his participation, he revealed surprising details about former soccer player Jefferson Farfán's impressive watch collection.

The highlight of the conversation was the value of one of the most exclusive accessories in the 'little seal', which would reach almost a million soles. According to Rubín, the former athlete would have acquired a watch Richard Mille for the astonishing figure of 210,000 dollars, equivalent to more than 787,000 soles at the current exchange rate.

This luxurious handmade item stands out for its rose gold finish, diamond inlays and limited character. Furthermore, the specialist stated that this piece is purchased with a cash payment, so Farfán would have had to pay this amount of money in cash.

“The spectacular thing is that to buy these watches you have to pay in cash, it's not like cars where you finance them and it's not like you give a down payment,” Rubín stated during the interview.

But that's not all, Farfán also owns another Cartier watch that has a value of more than $4,514, that is, more than 16,000 soles. Given this revelation, the hosts of 'America Today' did not hesitate to joke about the fact that Farfán possibly only wore this expensive watch in his home.

How much are Jefferson Farfán's cars valued?

In early 2023, the renowned 'Foquita' shared an image of her car on her social media platforms. It is a luxurious Lamborghini Huracán Performance, Spyder model, black. This vehicle is valued at more than 272,000 dollars (equivalent to more than 986,000 soles), and dates back to 2016. According to the investigation carried out by the program 'Magaly TV: la firma', the car was acquired in Genoa, Italy, but registered in the name of Jefferson Farfán's mother, Rosario Guadalupe, once transported to Lima.

Following that line, the former soccer player had already clarified why all his assets are in his mother's name: “I put them all in my mother's name because she took out the dirt for me for so many years and she is the person I trust the most… I always thought about my mother. I have other things, and I have outside too.”

