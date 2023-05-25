On May 30 the Power of attorney will issue the ruling on the lawsuit filed by Jefferson Farfán against Magaly Medina for an ampay issued by the journalist in which the former player appears with Yahaira Plasencia. Thus, the television presenter could return to prison. But not only that, but the host of “Magaly TV, the firm” would be in the obligation to pay a large sum of money to the ‘Foquita’ for civil reparation. However, prior to the sentence, Medina Vela has indicated that, in the event that a measure is taken against him, he will appeal the decision.

Four years have passed since farfan denounced Magaly Medina. The former Alianza Lima attacker assured that Medina’s investigation team violated her right to privacy. As is known, in 2019, the “Urraca” team captured images of the party organized by “Foquita” in his Miraflores apartment, in which Yahaira participated.

How much money does Jefferson Farfán demand from Magaly for ampay with Yahaira Plasencia?

Magaly Medina revealed in September 2019 that Jefferson Farfán sued her for 5 million soles for publishing images of the former player with the interpreter of “Acaríciame”. However, the journalist pointed out that she would defend herself against the accusations against her.

“Farfán is prosecuting me for 5 million soles, for making fun of himhe. Because what I could read in the file is that, he says that I speak ironically, but how do you want me to speak?” Said the host of “Magaly TV, the firm” in an interview for Trome.

Magaly Medina assured that Jefferson Farfán would be asking him for 5 million soles for his ampay with Yahaira. Photo: composition LR / The Republic

What has Magaly Medina said about Jefferson Farfán’s lawsuit against her?

In the May 23 edition of his program, “Urraca” assured that his right to defense would be violated during the judicial process against him. “They violate my rights, they don’t let me defend myself,” she denounced.

Magaly Medina assured that she had not used a drone to capture the images of the party that Farfán organized in the Miraflores department. Photo: composition LR/archive/ Instagram/MagalyMedina

Previously, Medina Vela had assured that his team did not use any drone to record the party organized by the “Foquita”. This is in response to the affirmation of the legal representatives of the former attacker of Alianza Lima, who pointed out that the reporters of the ‘Urraca’ would have used said technological device.

“We are so Misios that we don’t even have a drone, that must be clarified to Jefferson Farfán’s lawyer, who accuses us of violation of privacy because he says that we recorded him celebrating with Yahaira when they denied that they had anything,” said Magaly Medina in 2022.

