In the midst of pain over the loss of a loved one, gestures of support and solidarity take on immense value. This was the case of Melissa Klug, who recently faces the death of his grandmother, a fundamental figure in his life. Faced with this difficult situation, Jefferson Farfan, ex-partner and father of her two children, showed his most human side with an action that has been widely commented on. Find out what the former footballer did in these moments of sadness for the Klug family.

What happened to Melissa Klug's grandmother?

Some days ago, Melissa Klug He organized a raffle to raise funds for the health of his grandmother, who was in critical condition. In this event, the main prize was the jersey autographed by the footballer,Jesus Boat.

Under these circumstances, the businesswoman spoke with the 'América hoy' program and noted the following: “She is very delicate… My grandmother is leaving.”

This Thursday, March 21, the sad news of the death of Melissa Klug's grandmother was announced. Angela Solari from Orbegozo. The matriarch of the Klug family departed at the age of 97 and the cause of her death has not been officially confirmed.

The popular 'Blanca de Chucuito' shared an emotional message on her social networks, expressing her deep pain over this loss. “My Angelita. I will love you beyond life,” Melissa wrote alongside a photo in which her hand is seen intertwined with that of her grandmother.

It should be noted that the Klug family has received numerous expressions of support and condolences from friends such as Evelyn Vela, Canchita Centeno and even from Melissa's ex-partner, Raul Marquina.

The father of Melissa's first daughter wrote an emotional message to Klug's grandmother: “Thank you so much, Mom Angela. You were always the mother of the chicks. Being a great-grandmother, you raised, loved and protected my daughter like your own daughter.” , were the words of Raúl Marquina.

This Friday, March 22, Melissa Klug's grandmother's wake was held and her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, such as Samahara Lobaton, Gianella Marquina and Melissa Lobatón. In addition, the soccer player Jesús Barco was present.

What did Jefferson Farfán do after the death of Melissa Klug's grandmother?

In a gesture that has been widely applauded, Jefferson Farfan showed solidarity with Melissa Klug and his family in these moments of mourning. Despite the differences they have had in the past, the popular 'Foquita' did not hesitate to put them aside to offer her support to the mother of her children.

The program 'América hoy' revealed, on March 22, that Farfán sent a significant floral arrangement to the wake as a sign of his condolences. This act of empathy and respect surprised more than one, since it demonstrated that, in situations of loss, solidarity prevails over any confrontation.

