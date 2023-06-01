Jefferson Farfan He was criticized after he celebrated that the judgment of the lawsuit filed against Magaly Medina was announced shortly for allegedly violating his privacy by supporting him with Yahaira Plasencia. However, that was not all, since days later he publicly denounced the young Olenka Mejía, whom he accuses of defamation for saying that she had a relationship with him. This was not to the liking of the users and was harshly criticized on social networks.

In the midst of the controversy over the complaints that he has filed, the followers of both figures demonstrated their discontent on different platforms, especially Instagram. For this reason, this May 31, the former soccer player of Alianza Lima made the radical decision to deactivate his official account to no longer receive any message or comment. Likewise, it is presumed that he will momentarily move away from the internet.

Jefferson Farfán no longer has an Instagram account. Photo: Instagram/Jefferson Farfán

