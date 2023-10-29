He threw the house out the window! Jefferson Farfán celebrated his 39th birthday with a luxurious party last Thursday, October 26. Days later, the former Peruvian national team was encouraged to share, through his social networks, photos and videos about what this meeting was like, attended by his children and their mother, Rosario ‘Charo’ Guadalupe, who dedicated some emotional words to him. In this note, find out how this celebration was experienced in which the popular ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe.

How was Jefferson Farfán’s party for his 39 years?

Jefferson Farfan He had a great party for his 39 years of age along with his closest friends and family, among which his mother ‘Charo’, his heirs Maialén and Adriano Farfán, and his uncle Luis Guadalupe stand out. Without a doubt, the arrival of the popular ‘Cuto’ to this ‘Foquita’ meeting surprised more than one, since both were estranged for almost eight years.

Through her Instagram account, the popular ‘Foquita’ shared photographs of that celebration in which you can see a purple, gold and black decoration, various tables where the guests were, an exclusive 360° booth to take photographs , guest musicians and the respective cake with the initials ‘JF’.

What is the message that your mother and children sent to Jefferson Farfán for his birthday?

Rosario ‘Charo’ Guadalupemother of Jefferson Farfán, and her children, Maialén and Adriano Farfán, dedicated some emotional words to the former Peruvian soccer player for his birthday. “He is the best dad we could have ever had. Because he cares a lot about us, because he is always aware of how we are doing,” said the eldest heir of the ‘Foquita’.

“We love him very much and I want him to have a great time, it’s his day,” he said. Hadrian, son of Farfán and Melissa Klug. It should be noted that the footballer’s other heir, Jeremy, was not at this party.

For its part, Rosario ‘Charo’ Guadalupe was pronounced. “My son is something incredible, he is what God and life sent me. The whole family loves him, we appreciate him a lot for all his achievements, his goals. Thank God we have Jefferson Farfán for a while,” said.

