Lenovo Tenerife started as one of the favorites in the Champions League Final Eight, but Strasbourg erased him from the map in quarters (86-88). The game required an extension in which Jefferson and Wainright complicated the pass of the island team with two consecutive triples (79-84), although Lenovo still had one last cartridge left. With 83-86 on the scoreboard, Vidorreta called for a time-out in which he designed a play for Salin. But the triple, finally, Yusta threw it and did not enter. Cavaliere wanted to add a little more excitement to the match by missing his two free throws; the rebound went to Jefferson, who was unforgiving.

In the first part, Strasbourg resisted Lenovo’s squeeze, which took a slight lead as the 3-pointers began to enter. Santi Yusta was in a state of grace (14 points at halftime and 3/4 on three-point shooting), but it would be Marcelinho Huertas the one who would put the +10 With which he reached the break: he did it with a 2 + 1 that entered with some luck (44-34).

A triple by Doornekamp, ​​at 6:20 to the end of the third round, made it 54-44 for Lenovo, who did not put a basket in play again that quarter, only two free throws by Shermadini. The Canarian drought was taken advantage of by Strasbourg, with a partial of 0-11, stepped in front of Lansdowne’s hand. The French team took advantage of their superiority in the rebound (31 to 20 in that third quarter) and, above all, second chances, with 15 offensive rebounds by then.

In the last round, Strasbourg managed to get four up (56-60), but finally Lenovo’s first shot came in in more than seven minutes. It was Doornekamp’s basket, who later hit a triple to give Tenerife back the lead (63-62). Marcelinho had a hard time finding Shermadini, but with a couple of Brazilian-Georgian connections, Lenovo breathed. Or something. Strasbourg took the initiative, although for something Tenerife is the best team in free throws in the competition. PFirst of all, Huertas did not shake the puslo (71-71) and then Salin, who placed the 73-73 with which the end of regulation time was reached. Jefferson had the last to avoid overtime, but his shot missed.

In overtime, the Tenerife was almost all the time in tow (Sulejmanovic made it 79-78, the only island advantage) and paid for the effort. Doornekamp was injured and Shermadini, with discomfort. Let’s hope he is left in a fright, because the Champions League is over for Tenerife, but the Endesa League is not.