The retrospective dedicated to Jeff Wall at La Virreina opens with a trap. In the image, it is located next to a stream and at the foot of some trees. I notice that, due to its size and shape, this device, which has been camouflaged here with the landscape, is very similar to a camera obscura. In fact, its presence in nature evokes that moment of alertness and expectation that occurs in hunting, but also in documentary practice, according to a vision of photography with which the Canadian artist was never very much in agreement.

In Wall’s work there is no decisive moment. Nor is anything as it seems. In a second image titled Forest (2001), two bodies are seen walking through the trees, moving away from a steaming pot and other elements that suggest an improvised campsite. In this case, the photography points to a subject that resists being contemplated, as its characters evacuate the scene, literally leaving us with their waste. The title does not reveal much, but its composition is impeccable and this makes it even stranger. Is what we see reality or artifice?

‘In the Legion’ (2022), by Jeff Wall. JEFF WALL

It is astonishing that Wall is able to raise the same questions we asked ourselves more than two decades ago with A Man With a Rifle (2000) or Morning Cleaning (1999), to name two of his masterpieces. Both are among the 35 that are now being exhibited in Barcelona as part of a repertoire that combines his facet as a creator of film scenes with other more allegorical and almost documentary ones, all constructed from the detail. Perhaps his nod to Kafka, Odradekthat’s the only thing that doesn’t convince me: I see it as a whim that is too literal for someone who has thought deeply about the limits of representation.

There is no image in the exhibition that does not produce astonishment or strangeness, in the face of the mission of providing evidence or giving visibility.

Throughout his career, Wall has only produced about 200 images. Most are large and heavy, making them difficult to transport and expensive to mount. This breaks with the usual notion of photography, which was established as an easily reproducible medium made to circulate in magazines and books. Not in vain, his first photos were intended for publication: they were in black and white and were associated with a text, like most in conceptual art, which he quickly grew bored of. Being able to go to New York, then in full effervescence, it seemed more natural for Wall to continue his studies in London, where he immersed himself in the great masters. Back in Canada, he took up photography again – he had not touched a camera for six years – but he focused on composition as it was practiced in historical painting, although adapting it to new media. This is how his tables photographic images, which are large-format images mounted on a light box like those used on advertising panels. In addition, he replaced the model with the set of actors who adopted a pictorial gesture as seen in Adrian Walker (1992) or insomnia (1994), among other examples.

It is well known that Baudelaire proclaimed the arrival of a new sensibility, capable of capturing the beauty of the common man in his continuous transit through the cities and the spectacle they inaugurated, except that here there is no trace of the Parisian boulevard. Wall exchanged that cosmopolitan setting for the half-deserted and poorly paved streets of suburban life, with its electricity poles and metal fences, shutters and rubbish that ends up among bushes or in some vacant lot.

Image from the exhibition ‘Possible Stories’, by Jeff Wall, at La Virreina, Pep Herrero (THE VICEROY)

His earliest photo is of the inside of a car. I doubt that any other landscape has been photographed as much as the American suburb, and yet in his hands it is too ambiguous to be iconic. I have this confirmed. Steves Farm, Stevenson (1980), Rear View, Open-air Theatre (2006) and that dawn where daylight merges with electricity and a mysterious rock makes us wonder why it is there, what its story is. In the exhibition there is no piece that does not produce astonishment or strangeness, which contradicts another very important aspect of documentary photography, which is to provide evidence or give visibility to the facts. If, in our eyes, his images are enigmatic it is because they are a construction, although they were made in a way that it was not obvious. In addition, whoever appears in them is never aware that he is being represented, but is so absorbed in what he does that he seems to be in another world.

Jeff Wall says that Possible stories This is not an exhibition of his work, but rather a reflection of himself in the mirror of the curator Jean-François Chevrier, a great specialist in his work. They have known each other for a long time, perhaps that is why I have not perceived any interpretative twist that takes the artist out of where he was already. I am left with the intrigue of knowing what impact he has had on later generations and how they have absorbed his legacy, knowing that he was one of the first to use digital technology. In exchange, we benefit from an elegant, subtle and non-invasive montage, with hardly any text, by someone who knows his language thoroughly and has surely contributed to establishing it and even allows himself to play with its details when displaying it.

In this sense, I would say that the architecture of the centre hosting the exhibition has been very much used: in contrast to the crudeness of the white cube, La Virreina forces us to go through rooms, which allows us to sequence the material, to measure it out and play with rhythms, to anticipate themes, to generate contrasts and resonances, whether formal or thematic. Finally, a work is also made of the places through which it passes. For a photographer as sought-after as Wall, it is a surprise to see a retrospective of this kind, in the context of a centre that makes no concessions and which is also free. This allows us to stop at his images and even return to them, and brings them closer to almost anyone: from the student at the neighbouring art school to the tourist who came in by chance.

‘Jeff Wall. Possible stories’. La Virreina. Barcelona. Until October 13th.

