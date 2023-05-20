“Persevere and you will succeed.” It is a phrase attributed to the Roman philosopher and orator Lucio Anneo Seneca. It’s a saying that fits like a glove to Jeff Kinney, a computer programmer who dreamed of being a newspaper cartoonist. Rejected hundreds of times because no one liked his work, he set out to make his own journal, in a written format with drawings in between. His childhood dream came across his big turning point at the age of 27, in 1998, when he thought of telling the story of a wimpy teenager who tells illustrated stories about his life. In May 2004, he began posting daily on the web. funbrain an online version of his creation, which he named it Greg’s diary. Eight years of work passed until in 2006 when she decided to show her work to an editor. Abrams Books liked what she saw and signed a multi-book deal to turn her character into a print series. The rest is history.

Seventeen years later, Jeff Kinney (Maryland, USA, 52 years old) has become a best-selling author with more than 275 million copies sold worldwide, making Greg’s diary in the fourth best-selling book series of all time. The American cartoonist, who toured Mexico, Colombia and Peru to present volume 17 of his work, titled supertwistednever imagined that the saga, distributed by the Penguin Random House publishing house in Latin America, would have so much encouragement.

“I signed for three books and I thought they were a lot. I extended my contract to five, then 10 and it just kept growing. I realized that cartoons are like a promise to a reader, a promise that they will always be there. So, I don’t really feel ashamed now that I have so many books. I think every year kids wait for a new installment of the Greg’s diary at Christmas and that’s a nice tradition,” the author told EL PAÍS in a room at the Condesa DF hotel, during his promotional tour in Mexico City.

Greg Heffley is the lead. An unexemplary pre-adolescent, mischievous, with many questions, dissatisfactions and misunderstandings of the adult world, who emerges from one mess to enter another, a sucker who captures his experiences and misadventures in texts and cartoons in his diary. “It’s just a more exaggerated version of myself,” Kinney says with a smile. She believes that he and Greg think alike, which has made it easier for her to write about his character. For the first books his inspiration came from his childhood and memories of him. He learned from Greg that he can be a more flawed person than he thought. And that’s not bad.

Jeff Kinney holds up a copy of his book ‘The Diary of a Wimpy Kid,’ in Mexico City. Aggi Garduño

Kinney wanted to portray an 11-year-old boy, as he is, without pigeonholing him, with the good and bad that people at that age can have. She does not consider him an “antihero”, as many journalists or critics have praised Greg, he is simply “normal”, she emphasizes. “I think we all want to see representations of ourselves in our books. Many times children and the protagonists of literature are like miniature adults. They are perfect. In Harry Potter and in many other works, we have a kind of heroic child who most of the time does the right thing. I wanted to create a counterpoint to that character, to make it more realistic and for kids to be able to say ‘Oh yeah, that’s me,’” he adds.

Growing up, cartoonists like Charles M. Schulz, Bill Watterson, and Carl Barks, creators of characters like Snoopy, Calvin & Hobbes, and Rico McDuck, respectively, were Kinney’s inspirations. With illustrations of the “minimalist” type, “with few lines to convey the point”, that is, a “simplified version” of his natural cartoonist style, the creator of Greg has addressed topics such as the physiological changes, facing greater responsibilities, the first party for girls and boys, trying to excel in a sport or, as for some in their last volume, the dream of being part of a heavy metal band.

Kinney, with a university degree in Criminology under his arm, extensive computer knowledge and with the idea of ​​becoming a federal agent at one point in his life, is to blame for having influenced different generations of children and adolescents to read. His work, until this 2023, has been translated into 69 languages. He may have lost a capable FBI agent, but literature has gained a mass idol. Each trip and each meeting with his fans is a unique experience. “It’s crazy. It’s something like I can’t fully comprehend. Wherever I go I see young children, new readers, but also adults, 20-year-olds, people who grew up with my books. It is a great privilege to be able to reach so many people, especially so far from home,” he says.

At home in the town of Plainville, Massachusetts, when he’s not busy supervising film adaptations or scripting an animated series of his work—available on Disney+—Kinney runs his bookstore. An Unlikely Story (An unlikely story), where he has received authors like John Grisham, actresses like Elizabeth Olsen or political personalities like Hillary Clinton. “It’s one of the best parts of my life,” admits the fellow writer, who enjoys reading about modern American politics in his spare time.

Jeff Kinney shows some of the illustrations in one of his books. Aggi Garduño

He is no stranger to the current moment in his country, in which the ultra-conservative agenda of some politicians, such as that of the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, has promoted laws to veto certain types of literature in schools and bookstores, with prison sentences of up to five years or license withdrawal for teachers and librarians who do not follow the standard. These types of situations, which at one point he thought were fleeting, now he feels are “permanent”, bother him.

“These are very difficult times. It infuriates me. In America I am a privileged white person. I see myself reflected in books and what conservatives are doing right now is successfully eradicating people who live differently, who are part of the LGBTQ community, from shelves and bookstores. The effect of that on children who are not part of the ‘conventional’ can be very devastating, because it is really important for mental health to see it reflected in the literature”, says the cartoonist.

Kinney, who was named in 2009 as one of the magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world Time, also weighed in on the latest literary controversy, about the rewriting of Roald Dahl’s books to make them “more inclusive.” This led many to question whether it is censorship or political correctness. He believes that the initiative was “well-intentioned”, but the arguments are complicated. The cartoonist says that you can try to update a text or simply keep it alive and that it be understood as a work that responds to a time, but he also understands the perspective of publishers, who want classics like Matilda either the witches be read each year and not stacked.

In that sense, are there themes that children’s literature should not address? “I don’t think I know the answer. I think our art is meant to be provocative. It is destined to start conversations and sometimes difficult conversations”, he affirms with a serene temperament and something melancholic because these are his last hours in Mexico. He treasures even more the impact his work has caused, still incredulous despite all the success he has achieved. “It was an excellent trip. It was my first time here [en el país]. A very significant experience, ”he ends with gratitude.

