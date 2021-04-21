Blizzard has been characterized as a haven for big names in the video game industry and, with it, big licenses. And among the most prominent names in recent years we have Jeff Kaplan, the head of one of Blizzard’s latest great successes, Overwatch. When many are still waiting news about Overwatch 2, To continue the hero shooter of which Kaplan was the best ambassador, the news has come like a bomb. Jeff Kaplan leaves Blizzard after 19 years, leaving behind an outstanding resume.
It was unexpected news, which came through the Overwatch blog with a note from the person in charge from the studio to all Overwatch fans, but has transcended beyond those limits. After almost two decades behind many projects linked to licenses such as Warcraft and Overwatch, there is no specific reason to explain this decision.
Now, Kaplan raves about Blizzard and remembers his experience working for her. As he explains in his farewell message «I want to express my deep appreciation to everyone at Blizzard who supported our games, our gaming teams, and our players. But I want to especially thank the wonderful game developers who shared the journey of creation with me ». In this part, in which he is grateful for having been able to share his time and work with the company and the different workers, he makes a special mention to several members of the Overwatch team, such as Aaron Keller, who will succeed him as Overwatch team leader.
And one of the issues that he did not want to miss is to make it clear that his departure will not affect the development of Overwatch 2, ensuring that “Development continues apace.” In recent times the situation generated by the pandemic has been complicated, having had to face complicated decisions, such as layoffs and pressure from Activision for the periodic creation of content. “Hopefully, Overwatch 2 packs together properly without the series’ longtime mastermind at the helm,” He says to say goodbye to this letter that he has not discovered what are the reasons why Jeff Kaplan leaves Blizzard after 19 years.
The truth is that we must give a chance to what has to come, but we must regret that someone like Kaplan ceases to be one of the icons of a studio that has been able to instill the need to renew a genre such as multiplayer shooters . Now, it will be necessary to see if this decision leads Kaplan to take a parallel path, or if it has been taken by the need to clear up this work for a while, which although it is rewarding, can also be a lot of pressure.
