Scarlet Nexus is a new title from Bandai Namco that will arrive on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and other platforms on June 25. While we wait for its desired launch, we can enjoy a demo that is available exclusively on Xbox. Even so, all those who cannot play it, can read our first scarlet nexus prints. The new anime work of the Japanese company promises us a fun and deep adventure, which according to Jeff Grubb, could end up arriving at the launch of the successful Microsoft subscription service.

Thanks to episode 60 of XboxEra podcast via YouTube, at 59:00, Jeff Grubb answered a viewer about whether Scarlet Nexus would be on Xbox Game Pass, to which Grubb said he had learned that Scarlet Nexus is coming to Game Pass outbound, adding that big deals like this are usually made very late. The launch of Scarlet Nexus is just around the corner, so sooner rather than later we will know if this information is real or not. The announcement of Scarlet Nexus in Game Pass could be made in the near Xbox Game Pass Fest or the Redmond conference at E3 2021.

New clues suggest Battlefield 6 is coming to Xbox Game Pass

In the very distant future, the discovery of a psionic hormone in the human brain gave people extrasensory powers and changed the world as it was known. As humanity got used to this new era, the Alters, a group of deranged mutants, began to descend from the sky hungry for human brains. Their great resistance to conventional attack methods made it necessary to take extreme measures to deal with the threat they posed to humanity. Those endowed with great extrasensory abilities, the psionics, were the only possibility to stop the extermination of the heavens.

Embark on this adventure and learn the story of Yuito Sumeragi, a determined recruit from a prestigious family of politicians, or Kasane Randall, a mysterious soldier whose power and talent have made her stand out in the FSA. As their different experiences intertwine, you’ll begin to unravel the whole story and unravel all the mysteries of a future “brain punk” defined by technology and psychic powers in SCARLET NEXUS.