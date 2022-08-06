After Embracer Group’s purchase of Square Enix’s Western AAA studios, most of the attention has focused on what could happen with Crystal Dynamics and the franchises of tomb Raider and titles Marvel. Few, however, have focused on the IP branded Eidos Montreal.

In addition to a possible sequel to Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxyaccording to Jeff Grubb it seems that the development team could return to the franchise for which it is known to most, namely that of Deus Ex. According to the rumor, it seems that the Embracer group is interested in bringing back Adam Jensen and that Eidos Montreal would be excited about “do what Cyberpunk 2077 did not do”Within the sphere of cyberpunk-themed role-playing games. Here are the words of Jeff Grubb.

It is unclear what we can expect from a Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal under the Embracer management. It is early to outline defined scenarios, but according to rumors it seems that Eidos wants to return immediately to Deus Ex. They want to do what Cyberpunk 2077 did not do, at least that’s what they say. We will see what happens, it is still early, but the chances of seeing the brand reborn with Square Enix were much lower.

Although it is still early to give such news as certain, which is the result of mere speculation and rumors, it would make sense to see Eidos Montreal return to Deus Ex. With the power of new hardware and the support of an Embracer, the team could have the ability to create a great cyberpunk themed title.

Jason Schreier, entered a ResetEra thread dedicated to Grubb’s statements, however, he partially denied this newsrevealing that the title Eidos Montreal is allegedly working on it would be a new IP. In any case, it is certain that we may have to wait a long time to see a new chapter in the Deus Ex franchise.