The next movie of Jurassic World is already on the way. This time, the film will introduce us to a new cast, which will be led by Scarlett Johansson. Thus, many have wondered if the actress has what it takes to lead one of the most successful franchises in Hollywood. Well, Jeff Goldblum, who has played Dr. Ian Malcolm, believes it is possible.

Yesterday, July 8, Johansson appeared on the Today show to talk about her new role. To everyone’s surprise, Jeff Goldblum sent a video to the actress to welcome her to the prehistoric family. This is what he had to say about it:

“Dr. Johansson, this is Jeff Goldblum. Here’s what I want to tell you: Life finds a way. This I know: Scarlett will find a way. Don’t let yourself get eaten, unless you want to.”

Unfortunately, there are not many details about the new Jurassic World film at the moment. The film will be directed by Gareth Edwards and written by David Koepp, who had the opportunity to work on the original blockbuster Jurassic Park with Michael Crichtonand also wrote the script for The Lost World in 1997. In related topics, you can learn more about this film here.

Author’s Note:

It’s nice to see the actors supporting each other with each new project. While there’s no doubt that Johansson will do a poor job, it will be interesting to see what kind of story is in store, especially considering the last Jurassic World film was not well received.

Via: Today