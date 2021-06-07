Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, will fly into space on July 20 on the first flight with a crew of the New Shepard, the rocket manufactured by his space company Blue Origin, as Bezos himself announced on Monday on his Instagram account.

The CEO of Amazon will be accompanied by his brother Mark in what will be the first flight with a crew of the ship. In addition, the company still has an auction open for a seat that, according to its website, has already reached a higher bid of 2.8 million dollars, in an auction in which more than 6,000 people have participated so far. 143 countries. The bid will close this next Saturday, the 12th.

More information

“Since I was five years old, I have always dreamed of traveling into space. On July 20 I will make that trip with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend ”, says Bezos on Instagram, in a message that accompanies a video in which the founder of Amazon invites his brother to live this experience with him. Bezos explains that seeing the Earth from space “changes you and changes your relationship with the planet and with humanity” and emphasizes that all his life he has wanted to live this adventure.

When he is out of the earth’s atmosphere on July 20, Bezos will no longer be CEO of Amazon, because on May 26, in a virtual meeting of shareholders, the billionaire announced his retirement from the position as head of the company next July 5, when the transfer to his successor, Andy Jassy, ​​will be made official. Thus, as he himself indicated, he will have more time to focus on philanthropic initiatives and the management of his other companies, Blue Origin and the newspaper The Washington Post.

100 kilometers from Earth

The suborbital flight will take place on July 20 in the reusable New Shepard rocket. The rocket will go from Earth to about 100 kilometers above sea level. There, the capsule will detach and allow passengers to see the curvature of the Earth and to feel in their flesh what weightlessness is. After a few minutes in the sky, the rocket and capsule will land at different locations on the Earth’s surface. Thus, the two brothers will become the first space tourists to have made such a flight with Blue Origin.

Blue Origin, founded in 2000, is not the only company that markets flights for space tourists. A couple of months ago, SpaceX announced the first mission involving four civilians, already selected for the Inspiration4 mission.