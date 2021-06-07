ofFelix Durach shut down

The Amazon founder and multi-billionaire Jeff Bezos wants to fly into space with his brother on July 20th. He announced this on Monday via Instagram.

Seattle – You’d think Jeff Bezos has already achieved everything he wants to achieve in his life. But as has long been known, the Amazon founder, whose fortune is estimated at over 177 billion US dollars, has a great dream that he has not yet been able to fulfill. Bezos wants to go into space. For this purpose, the 57-year-old set up the company Blue Origin, which is supposed to make flights into space accessible to tourists.

Jeff Bezos flies into space in July – Amazon founder takes his brother with him

On July 20, the time has come and the first manned suborbital flight from Blue Origin is supposed to bring tourists to an altitude of more than 100 kilometers, from where one should have a good view of the earth. Not surprisingly, the passengers who will be taking the flight in over a month. Of course, Jeff Bezos insists on being there at the big moment of his company and at the same time fulfilling his childhood dream. Also on board: Mark Bezos, the brother of the Amazon founder.

“Since I was five years old, I’ve been dreaming of flying into space,” writes Bezos about a video published on Instagram on Monday. “On July 20th I will start this trip with my brother. The greatest adventure with my best friend. ”The video on Instagram also shows how Jeff Bezos invites his brother to the upcoming trip. “Watching the earth from above changes you. It changes your relationship with the planet and with humanity. It’s an earth, “says the 57-year-old in the video.

Jeff Bezos: First space flight by the new company of the Amazon founder

At the moment it is unclear who will get a place in the astronaut capsule besides the two Bezos brothers. A place is allocated through an auction launched by Blue Origin. On Monday evening, the highest bid in the auction, which ran until Saturday, was $ 3.2 million.

The date for the ten-minute flight was not chosen by chance. On July 20, 1969, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first humans to step on the moon and ushered in a new era in space travel. 52 years later, Bezos could usher in another new chapter with commercial space travel. (fd)

