The two richest men on the planet have several shared interests. One of the points that unites Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk is their technological fascination. This leads them to develop increasingly powerful spaceships, with a greater load capacity and the possibility of reusing the same rockets on new trips.

Since the private space industry replaced state agencies, a phenomenon that began in the United States but is replicated almost all over the world, the chance to colonize new planets It was again the dream that rolls in a machine designed to fly.

“It should be noted that private industry was present from the beginning of the US space program. The Mercury and Gemini capsules They were manufactured by McDonnell, the Apollos by North American Aviation, various rocket engines by Rocketdyne, the space shuttle by Rockwell, the Atlas rockets by Convair, the Titan rockets and shuttle boosters by Morton Thiokol, the lunar module by Grumman and some stages. of the Saturn rockets for Chrysler “, says Andrés Rodríguez, professor in the ITBA electronic engineering department.

As Musk’s SpaceX and Bezos’s Blue Origin begin pulling out of their hangars increasingly innovative projects, the possibility that your investment becomes a profitable business multiplies.

Giants compared

Whether for tourism, carry astronauts, exploration or satellite positioning, the options that open are almost endless. Especially if the cost of travel is reduced.

This private race was a consequence of the excessive increase that Soyuz rockets began to apply to move astronauts.

Thus, it went from 20 million dollars in 2010 to 80 million in 2018. While SpaceX’s Dragon Crew cut the budget to about $ 55 million.

SpaceX’s Dragon Crew once again took astronauts to the International Space Station. Photo: AP

“Demand for satellite orbiting services appears to be growing, and in fact SpaceX is launching several Falcon 9 rockets per month for this purpose. A typical launch is estimated to be priced around US $ 70 million, with logical variations depending on the characteristics of the mission and the possibility of reusing items recovered from previous missions “, warns Rodríguez.

The key to the business is the reuse of launch systems, since the more times you can take advantage of them, the lower the cost of each trip. This is why both SpaceX and Blue Origin are looking to build increasingly sophisticated spacecraft.

And while SpaceX seems to have a slight advantage over its immediate rival, since the Falcon 9, your partially reusable launch vehicle in two stages, he made hundreds of trips. This is only appearance.

Space bezos

Weeks ago, Jeff Bezos announced that later this year he will step down as CEO of Amazon to dedicate full time to promoting your Blue Origin company, which he founded in early 2000.

“Blue Origin is also committed to the reusability of its vehicles, but it does not have the degree of advancement and experience of SpaceX. In addition to the New Shepard rocket that is advanced in its test flights, it hopes to develop the New Glenn and the New Armstrong”, indicates Rodríguez.

Since then, he has treasured some important achievements. With his New Shepard achieved the first successful vertical landing from a rocket that had gone into space and reused the booster four more times.

The New Shepard was developed with the goal of sending people safely and affordably into space on suborbital missions, where they could pass a few minutes in microgravity and enjoy the view of the planet from on high. In its current version, these missions should be able to carry six passengers.

New Glenn, a true 98-meter space tower, barely lower than the historic Saturn V.

But its best valued piece is the New Glenn rocket, a true 98-meter space tower – barely lower than the historic Saturn V- with a reusable first-stage thruster, intended to send satellites into orbit. The inaugural launch will be this year.

New Glenn’s fully reusable first stage, honoring pioneering astronaut John Glenn, is designed for a minimum of 25 flights, making it competitive for a variety of launch markets.

Unlike its competitor, the New Glenn has twice the payload volume of any launch vehicle, which means more space for satellites and the freedom to build more capacity.

Plus, it can take off and land in 95% weather conditions, making it a reliable option for payload customers.

Musk’s tests

Elon Musk celebrates the successful launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon manned spacecraft. Photo: AFP

SpaceX is developing a spacecraft to carry people and payloads to the Moon, Mars, and other faraway destinations. The transport system consists of two reusable parts: a 50 meter tall spaceship called the Starship and a huge rocket known as the Super Heavy. Both will be powered by the next-generation Raptor engine.

“SpaceX can recover the early stages of the Falcon 9 rockets and the fairing that covers the payload. Among other innovations, it is proposing to launch from platforms similar to offshore oil platforms, which could be located at the equator to obtain the maximum benefit from the rotational speed of the earth, “says Rodríguez.

After the prototype phase is complete, the launch system will replace Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy. Its intention is to compete with the Space Launch System (SLS) to get NASA to the Moon and beyond.

With his characteristic optimism, Musk set an ambitious timetable for the Starship, declaring that the system should begin to work. lead settlers to Mars by 2026 and it could even do it in 2024 “if we’re lucky.”

SpaceX starships SN9 and SN10 await their liftoff moment. Photo: Reuters

Regardless of whether it is fulfilled in 2024 or two years later, the trip to the Red neighbor will not be economical, although Musk himself indicated a year ago that the cost would be below $ 500,000.

The Starship’s first test flight took place on December 9. The Starship Serial Number 8 (SN8) successfully took off from the platform, performed the descent maneuvers using control surfaces, though it exploded when trying to land six and a half minutes later.

At the beginning of February, the prototype of the Starship SN9 suffered a fate almost identical to that of its predecessor, beating a pitch, climb, and descent for nearly six and a half minutes before losing momentum, hitting the ground too hard, and exploding in the last second.

On the moon

Jeff Bezos showed his Blue Moon. Photo: Reuters

NASA’s ultimate goal is to return to the Moon. After the cancellation of the Apollo program, humans have never stepped on it again. A) Yes, the Artemis project proposes that in 2024 turns to the satellite. This would explain why Blue Origin is advancing its plans.

In January this year, the US space agency awarded a launch services contract for Blue Origin and its New Glenn rocket. One of the most important projects of the company is Blue Moon, the lunar lander that should carry cargo and people.

In collaborating with Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Draper on a broader concept that they believe NASA could use to get astronauts to the lunar surface safely under its Artemis program.

Some parts of the system would be reusable and should integrate well in lunar orbit with NASA’s Gateway space station.

There are other aeronautical companies that have won contracts from NASA to develop vehicles that can be used in future missions to the Moon.

“Northrop Grumman, a successor to Orbital Sciences Corp., also has the ability to place payloads in orbit and to resupply the ISS. Boeing is developing a manned capsule called the Starliner. And ULA (United Launch Alliance, a Lockheed Martin venture and Boeing) also has the capacity to place large payloads in orbit using its Atlas V rockets, “says Rodríguez.

