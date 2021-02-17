Amazon founder Jeff Bezos once again became the richest man in the world, displacing American businessman Elon Musk, data shows Bloomberg Billionaires Index (BBI).

Bezos’s fortune is estimated at $ 191 billion, while Musk’s capital is $ 190 billion. In third place is Microsoft founder Bill Gates, whose fortune is about $ 137 billion.

Bezos held the first place in the Bloomberg rankings from 2017 to January 7, 2021. On this day, Elon Musk was ahead of him, this was due to the growth of Tesla shares.

Recall that in January, the head of Amazon regained first place in the ranking of the richest people in the world according to Forbes, which he also lost to the founder of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk for a few days.

Earlier it was reported that Bezos went to court in Los Angeles seeking compensation in the amount of $ 1.7 million from the brother of his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez.