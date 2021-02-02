Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will step down as CEO of the e-commerce giant. The company reported Tuesday at the close of the market that his place will be taken by Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy sometime in the third quarter of the year, while Bezos retires as CEO of the firm. The transition comes at a sweet moment for technology, just when it has announced that for the first time it has exceeded $ 100 billion in sales in a single quarter.

The decision wiped out the initial increases in the share derived from the good performance of the company in the last quarter, opening a period of uncertainty about the new leadership. Currently, the company has a market value of $ 1.7 trillion. The technology company reported on Tuesday an increase of more than double its profits in the last quarter of 2020, which reached 7.2 billion dollars, while its revenues increased by 44%, to 125.6 billion.

Bezos (Albuquerque, New Mexico, age 57) has been Amazon’s chief executive officer since its founding in 1994, during which time he has become one of the most powerful entrepreneurs in the world, with a fortune valued at nearly $ 200 billion. According to the magazine Forbes.

Amazon is today much more than the largest bookstore in the world or the company that revolutionized retail. It is also a content provider on-line and cloud technology, a giant of entertainment and digital advertising, and has entered the food sector and even healthcare, as well as revolutionizing the pharmacy sector. His latest bet is the creation of a large virtual supermarket, Amazon Fresh. The potential obstacles to its expansion come from the regulatory sphere, as shown by the lawsuits filed for violating antitrust legislation by Brussels and some North American states, as well as the increasing control by the US Congress, where Bezos has been forced to give explanations, in a political offensive that for once brings Democrats and Republicans together.

But the figure of Bezos, one of the oracles of Silicon Valley and until very recently the richest man in the world – ousted by the visionary Elon Musk, founder of Tesla -, exceeds the business world. The businessman symbolically landed in Washington in 2013, buying for 250 million dollars The Washington Post, daily hit by years of losses. It was a personal acquisition by Bezos himself, not by his company, which quickly proved very successful and made its owner the first major Internet entrepreneur to rescue a newspaper. Bezos saved the favorite newspaper of the capital’s elites at a time of deep structural crisis of the traditional model of the news business.