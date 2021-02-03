We all expected yesterday the publication of the results of Amazon in the last quarter of 2020 to verify that the company continues to grow like foam despite the fact that 2020 has been a year to forget in most sectors. But what we did not expect is that its CEO, Jeff Bezos, announce that in the third quarter of this year he will leave the reins of the company to go on to focus on other types of projects that fill you more. Because Bezos is not going to stop having a presence in Amazon, nor is he going to dedicate himself solely to living the life of a retired billionaire with command (and vote) in place.

When he stops being the CEO of the company he founded almost three decades ago, in 1994, Jeff Bezos will become the Executive Chairman of the Amazon Board of Directors. You will replace as CEO one of his most prominent lieutenants, and long viewed by some as Bezos’s top shadow adviser: Andy Jassy, the creator and Head of Amazon Cloud, who joined the company in 1997 and grew AWS from its origins as a parallel project to Amazon’s online store to the giant it is today, an area with its own entity that gets a large part of the company’s income.

Amazon was born in the first half of the 90s as an online book store, which soon began to grow and evolve to become a global e-commerce giant that now leads by the hand to a cloud computing area that provides Amazon with a very important part of the company’s profits. In January 2020, it surpassed a trillion dollars in market capitalization and has not stopped rising until now, which is in more than 1.6 trillion dollars.

Not surprisingly, Bezos’ retirement has not been decided overnight, and plans to succeed him have obviously been underway for some time. Of course, they have been taken with such discretion that the announcement of the change in the company has caught almost everyone by surprise. Apparently, as commented by the Amazon CFO, Brian Olsavsky, in a meeting with various media in which he has participated CNBC, the change of address was decided in accordance with the Amazon Board of Directors.

Bezos will continue to be very involved in the day-to-day of the company, and will take part in many decisions in various areas of the company. Especially those of a strategic nature and also those related to purchases and mergers. Of course, as has been made clear in a message to Amazon employees, intends to focus «in new projects and initiatives that are in the initial phase«. You will also take a more active role in projects that give you greater personal satisfaction, such as the Washington Post, Blue Origin or the Day 1 and Bezos Earth funds.

From now until his retirement begins a transition period in which Jassy will gradually assume tasks. Of course, those who expect a great revolution in the direction of Amazon may be disappointed, since Jassy is rather a continuist, and Amazon may continue to stay the same course. Obviously, he will contribute his vision and plans, but no revolutionary changes are expected at Amazon. At least in the short term.

For now it is unknown who will succeed Jassy at the helm of AWS when I become the CEO of the entire company. As stated by Amazon, there will be more information about it in a few weeks, when the process for his succession is also underway.

Photo: Seattle City Council