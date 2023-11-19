Until five years ago, Jeff Bezos’s private life was like this: private. In fact, sought after private. Little press beyond the salmon knew barely anything about the existence of the founder of Amazon, today the third richest man in the world. His personal information was what the company disseminated through his communications: married, four children, he lives in Seattle. But, in early 2019, a divorce and, at the same time, a new romance turned his world upside down. And in these five years it has been demonstrated that his relationship with Lauren Sánchez – who was first the wife of a friend, then a friend, then a girlfriend, now a fiancee and in a few months a wife -, far from being a whim, has become the catalyst for his change in his life.

Jeff Bezos was so discreet that he bordered on seriousness and, for some, solemnity. Of his gentle side, only his laugh was known, so cackling and thunderous that accumulates millions of views on YouTube and that Amazon employees could download from the company intranet. But when her marriage to Mackenzie Bezos went up in smoke, so did that shell of monastic simplicity. The austere millionaire, as he was called, without luxury cars, the engineer cum laude from Princeton who set up the largest bookstore with his partner on-line of the world in a garage, following the romantic narrative of the West Coast of the 2000s, disappeared. And he gave way to a man who evolved, and who began walking on red carpets to gracing the covers of magazines and throwing huge engagement parties in mansions in Beverly Hills.

More information

It is true that Bezos’ business model has evolved, as has his career within it, and with all this his figure. Amazon became much more than a bookstore, and the role of its creator was much more than a bookseller or the head of a company with a few employees: it now has 1.5 million worldwide and is worth 143 billion in the bag. When it began to enter the film and television market, glamorize, their owners did too. In 2012, Jeff and Mackenzie took their first walk at the Met Gala, which their company sponsored. In 2017 they went to the Oscars, as producers of Manchester seafront, and they even earned some jokes from the ceremony’s presenter, Jimmy Kimmel. But that’s it. Now, it is much more common to see him at galas. His work is also different. He no longer presides over the empire, because in mid-2021 he handed over his position to Andy Jassy, ​​which gives him greater freedom, even to play with his image.

Jeff and Mackenzie Bezos, at the Metropolitan Museum gala in New York, in 2012. Lars Niki (Corbis via Getty Images)

In January 2019, the divorce came, which put his 164,000 million dollars (about 142,000 million euros) on the table. It only took three months to solve it: Mackenzie Bezos (Tuttle, maiden name) kept Amazon shares worth $35 billion; him, with some 107,000, in addition to the newspaper Washington Post and with his beloved space company Blue Origin. But that’s when the outlook regarding Bezos began to turn. Just a few weeks after their separation, the paparazzi caught him leaving a pizzeria in New York with Sánchez, a well-known television presenter in California, six years younger than him, a pilot and owner of a helicopter company and recently separated from the representative of famous Patrick Whitesell (at his wedding in 2005, everyone from Steven Spielberg to Ben Affleck attended). And, since then, photographers have not stopped looking for them.

They have given play to the chase. The change in his life has been as spectacular as the 30-carat pink diamond that Bezos gave to his fiancée last summer aboard his ship, koru, which in Maori means new beginnings. On the yacht, with three masts and 127 meters in length, the largest in the world and on which Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Usher, among other celebrities, have spent these holidays, the couple had dinner one night on deck and returned to their cabin . She found the ring under the pillow. “I think I fainted a little,” Sánchez declared this week in Vogue. The American magazine dedicates an extensive report to her, focused on her, but carried out on the tycoon’s 1,600 square kilometer ranch in Texas, and for which he has allowed himself to be photographed – in images that have become a meme of internet, due to its point of artificiality—, in addition to preparing some perfect margaritas for the interviewee and the interviewer. He also speaks. From her, of course: “It has helped me put more energy into my relationships: ‘Call your children, call your father, call your mother.’ “He is a role model,” he says. “He is the life of the party,” she says. “He is extremely enthusiastic, and extremely funny.”

A way of life and public exposure very different, if not contrary, to the relatively simple daily life of the tycoon in his time in Seattle. Now everything has changed for him, even the city in which he has lived for the last 30 years. In early November he announced that he was moving to live in Miami, in whose exclusive Indian Creek area he has purchased two adjoining mansions. This way he will be closer to his parents, who also run the Bezos Family Foundation, and Cape Canaveral, Blue Origin’s base of operations. And also about the parties, like the ones he already gives, and about the sea.

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos aboard the ‘Kura’ in Portofino, Italy, in June 2023. MEGA (GC Images)

Until now, and due to their mutual divorce agreements and the care of their children (he has four, already university students; she, one of 22, who lives in New York, and two others, aged 17 and 15), Bezos and Sánchez They lived between Seattle and Los Angeles, although with long periods on the ranch in Texas and spending time in the millionaire’s residences in New York, Washington, DC and Maui. The Los Angeles capital has become the perfect backdrop for their new social life. Last weekend they held a huge engagement party. It was in the mansion in the exclusive Beverly Hills of a couple who are among their best friends: the one formed by the designer Diane von Furstenberg and the founder of Fox, Barry Diller, who has declared that Lauren is “the spark of the life of Jeff: she illuminates him in the best way, she is his best encouragement.”

The party was tabloid fodder —although the interior photos were also published exclusively Vogue—. Oprah Winfrey, Barbra Streisand, Salma Hayek, Robert Pattinson and Kim Kardashian attended (she and Lauren are good friends, they send many private messages on Instagram, the reality star said in the same interview Vogue), with his mother, Kris Jenner. It was the second party they gave, after a small, intimate one on board koru with, among others, Bill Gates, Leonardo DiCaprio and Queen Rania of Jordan. From her wedding it is only known that Sánchez is eager to take the surname of her future husband. But still nothing about whether it will be in the US or Europe, about the guests or the dress. Details are not known, but it will not be discreet.