Jeff Bezos, the Amazon CEO, has sneaked into the Oscars. James Bond received a well -deserved tribute from the Academy, which paid tribute to the iconic film franchise during the Sunday night ceremony, after the announcement that Amazon MGM Studios assumed the total creative control of the saga, after an agreement with the long -standing producers, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

The tribute was in charge of Halle Berry, former Bond girl, who played Jinx in the movie Another day dies (2002). Margaret Qualley, Lisa, Doja Cat and Raye took over the stage for about 8 minutes, offering a dazzling tribute to the iconic James Bond saga.

Qualleynició the musical with a dance tribute to the “Bond girls.” Lisa Thai singer and rapper, previously a member of the K-Pop BlackPink group, performed fragments of Live and let die by Paul McCartney, followed by Doja Cat with Diamonds are Foreveroriginally played by Shirley Bassey. British star Raye, a possible candidate to sing the next main theme, closed the tribute with a version of Skyfallthat earned Adele an Oscar in 2012.

In the 97th edition of the Oscar Awards, the presenter Conan O’Brien inaugurated the gala with a monologue full of humor and lost the opportunity to comment on the recent acquisition of the James Bond franchise by Amazon, valued at 1,000 million dollars. With an ironic tone, he joked saying that the company had designated its senior vice president of global issues, Steve Belsky, like the new 007. In addition, he made fun of Jeff Bezos, hinting that he had reached the ceremony taken by a neglected delivery man, while the security images showed that the bezos box had been stolen by a bold thief, leaving an empty seat in the red carpet.

At 58, Falle Berry dazzled on the stage of the Oscars 2025 wearing a Christian Sirian dress adorned with 7,000 mirrors. “I had the great pleasure of working with Barbara and Michael in ‘Dies another day,” said the actress. “And let me tell them, they not only produced Bond movies, but were the heart and soul of this franchise for decades.”

“Each generation has its own bond, you know. The world revolves, evolves, and he too,” he continued. “But that distinctive combination of danger, style and intrigue … well, that’s timeless.” Several artists took the stage to perform songs from the franchise, including Lisa de Blackpink, Doja Cat and Margaret Qualley. Since 1962, 25 James Bond films have been released. The iconic character has been played by seven actors: Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

In 2022, Amazon acquired Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) for 8,500 million dollars (approximately 8,000 million euros), incorporating more than 4,000 films and 17,000 television programs into its catalog. This acquisition included the distribution rights of James Bond films, but did not give control over the creative decisions of the franchise.