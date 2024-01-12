Home page World

Jeff Bezos shares a glimpse into Amazon's first office 30 years ago on Instagram, a journey back to the online giant's humble beginnings.

Almost three decades ago, in 1994, Jeff Bezos laid the foundation stone for the now world-famous Amazon company in Seattle. Recently, Bezos shared a video Instagram, which recalls this chapter of the company's history. The video, shot in a nondescript office building, gives a rare glimpse into Amazon's early phase and shows the first office from which the company emerged.

Instagram video shows a journey back in time to the beginnings of Amazon e-commerce

The video reveals an unrepresentative office that is more reminiscent of a garage or a student shared apartment than the birthplace of a trading empire. Several employees worked at small desks surrounded by piles of paper and post-its. You can also see the tower PCs that were common at the time with loud fans and CRT screens, as well as a fax machine that Bezos mentions in a voiceover. The simple and chaotic setup is in stark contrast to what one would expect from a successful technology company today.

Jeff Bezos commented on the video with personal words. He mentioned his parents' support in the early days and spoke about his connection to Seattle, the city where he lived longer than anywhere else. Despite his emotional connection to Seattle, Bezos plans to move his center of life to Miami, which will increase with the increasing popularity of the city Focus on his space company Blue Origin and its proximity to Cape Canaveral.

Reactions on Instagram to Amazon's first office: enthusiasm and humor under Jeff Bezos' post

On Instagram, Jeff Bezos's post garners a variety of comments ranging from admiration to humorous remarks. One user writes that success is more satisfying when it is accompanied by the support of parents. Another user summed up the Amazon story succinctly, pointing to its humble beginnings in a garage and highlighting how Amazon grew into a global giant.

There was also a humorous comment that attributed Jeff Bezos' decision to move to Miami to the wishes of his partner Lauren. This slightly joking remark shows that followers also follow personal aspects of Bezos' life with interest.