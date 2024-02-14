UNITED STATES. Jeff Bezos has sold Amazon shares worth $4 billion since last Wednesday. The annual report said Bezos has adopted a trading plan to sell up to 50 million shares of his company over a period ending January 31, 2025. The first sale of 12 million shares was announced on Friday, followed by the announcement of the sale of another 12 million on Tuesday.

Possible reasons for the choice

Bezos stepped down as CEO of the company he founded in 2021, but is still chairman of Amazon's board of directors. Since stepping away from his duties at the helm of the leading e-commerce company, Bezos has hit the headlines above all for his relationship with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez and his space ambitions through his private company Blue Origin.

American billionaire Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

It seems like this is a good time for him to sell. Amazon shares have slumped in 2022 due to pandemic-induced e-commerce demand and broader macroeconomic uncertainty. Since then, current CEO Andy Jassy has undertaken aggressive cost-cutting measures, including multiple rounds of mass layoffs that have left tens of thousands of workers broke. Some of the layoffs have continued this year.

Jeff Bezos: the story of one of the richest men in the world





Now Amazon stock has surged, rising about 90% since dropping to $84 per share in December 2022. Additionally, Bezos' recent move to Florida from Washington State would allow him to avoid state taxes on the capital gains from the sale of shares. Florida currently does not have a capital gains tax.

Capri, Bezos arrives by helicopter on the tender of his yacht: it is 75 meters long and worth 100 million dollars





In Florida, Bezos will save about $280 million in taxes on the $4 billion in stocks he sold. Gains over $250,000 from the sale of securities or other long-term investments are taxed at 7% in Washington state. Thanks to Florida laws on the overall sale of 50 million bonds expected within the next year, it will save at least $610 million. However, Bezos will still be subject to federal taxes. In November, the Amazon founder said that his parents had returned to Miami, where he spent part of his childhood, and that he wanted to be close to them and his Blue Origin space project, which was “moving more and more to Cape Canaveral.”





“Lauren and I love Miami,” he wrote on Instagram, referring to his girlfriend Lauren Sánchez. “For this reason, I am planning to return to Miami, leaving the Pacific Northwest,” she added.

Bezos remains Amazon's largest shareholder and is one of the richest people in the world, with an estimated wealth of more than $190 billion.