Tech giant Amazon announced that Jeff Bezos will step down as CEO of the company he founded almost 30 years ago.

Bezos’ place will be filled in the third quarter of 2021 by Andy Jassy, ​​current head of Amazon Web Services (AWS), the multinational’s cloud business and on which much of the internet depends.

Weeks ago, the magazine specialized in business Business Insider He had presented the American executive with an extensive profile. 53-year-old and low-key, Jassy studied at Harvard Business School, graduating with honors.

He joined the Seattle company in 1997, just three years after its inception, as a marketing manager. In 2003, he spearheaded the AWS project, which over time grew into one of the most important wings of Bezos’s empire.

Unlike other CEOs in the industry, Sassy doesn’t have a profile tech not much computer experience: his specialty is management.

According to reports, the executive has a fortune close to 400 million dollars.

“Andy is well known within the company and has been with Amazon almost as long as I have. He will be an outstanding leader and has all my confidence“Bezos said of his successor.

Bezos’s new role

Bezos, considered for the first time in 2017 as the richest man in the world, with a fortune of about 188.8 billion dollars, “will become CEO in the third quarter” of 2021, according to the company.

“I intend to focus my energies and attention on new products and early initiatives,” such as “Day 1 Fund, Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin, The Washington Post and my other passions,” Bezos explained in a letter to his employees.

However, he clarified that “it is not a retirement” and assured that from his new position he will continue to “participate in important Amazon initiatives.”

Bezos will continue to be linked to various Amazon initiatives. DPA

Bezos founded Amazon in 1994 as an online bookstore and turned it into a giant that sells practically everything. In the process, he became one of the richest people on the planet. In 2014, Bezos was distinguished as the best CEO in the world by the Harvard Business Review.

While the departure of Bezos as CEO was made public, the e-commerce giant announced in parallel that it closed its fiscal year 2020 with a few net earnings of $ 21,331 million, almost double the 11,588 million invoiced in 2019, thanks to the great boost in online purchases as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

During the past 12 months, the company had a turnover of 386,064 million dollars, 38% more, while the company’s shareholders pocketed $ 42.64 per share, compared to 23.46 a year ago.

SL