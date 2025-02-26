Jeff Bezos, One of the richest men in the world and Maximum Manager of Amazon, has taken control of the opinion pages of the newspaper ‘Washington Post’, of which he owns, with an editorial turn that has shaken the media landscape of states … Joined.

In a movement with which It is more involved in the newspaper that it acquired in 2013Bezos announced in an email that the opinion section will focus on the defense of “personal freedoms and free markets.” Other opinions should be published “in other media.”

The decision caused the resignation of David Shipleyeditor of the editorial page since 2022, and has generated a wave of rejection inside and outside the newspaper. Bezos is the sole owner of the post, so His critics do not have much maneuvering room.

I Shared This Note With The Washington Post Team This Morning: I’M Writing to Let You know about Change Coming to Our Opinion Pages. We Are Going to Be Writing Every Day In Support and Defense of Two Pillars: Personal Liberties and Free Markets. We’ll Cover Other Topics Too … – Jeff Bezos (@jeffbezos) February 26, 2025

The newspaper loses some 100 million dollars95 million euros. The daily traffic of the website collapsed from 22.5 million users in January 2021 to between 2.5 and 3 million last summer. In monthly terms, digital visitors went from 114 million in November 2020 to 54 million in November 2024.

Bezos’s decision to withdraw the editorial support to Kamala Harris before the elections caused the Cancellation of 250,000 digital subscriptionsfurther affecting subscription and advertising income.

To reduce costs, the company fired 4% of its templateequivalent to almost 100 employees. Meanwhile, executives look for ways to achieve 200 million users, considering the use of artificial intelligence tools and news aggregators.

Bezos, with a fortune estimated at 233,000 million dollars according to Forbes, has already urged the writing to include more conservative voices, which has intensified internal tensions and accelerated the departure of some journalists.

“In an era where the Internet offers all perspectives, our responsibility is to strengthen those that are underrepresented in the public debate” Jeff Bezos Owner of the ‘Washington Post’

The change is not only an editorial adjustment, but a clear signal of the direction that Bezos wants to print to the newspaper. In a note sent to the personnel and published in X, the tycoon made clear his position: “In an era where the Internet offers all perspectives, our responsibility is to strengthen those that are underrepresented in the public debate.”

The movement has received the support of other magnates with weight in the media. Elon Muskwho leads the government efficiency office under the presidency of Trump, celebrated the decision with A SCO “Bravo” in Xconsolidating the harmony between two of the most powerful men in the United States.

Jeff Steinthe main reporter of Economy of the newspaper, warned in X that the change in the editorial line is “a clear interference in the independence of the newspaper.” However, he clarified that, for now, informative coverage has not been affected. «If Bezos interferes with the work of the news team, I will renounce immediately And I will make it public, ”he warned.

Bezos already recently forced the relief of the Middle Directorate, with the appointment of Matt Murraythat came from ‘The Wall Street Journal’, as director.