In more recent history, the memorable event of the end of the year can be considered to be the chimes until the founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos announced in 2023 that he was engaged to his partnerLauren Sanchez and the date of their marriage coincided with Holy Innocents’ Day in the middle of the Christmas season. It was not necessary to know the first details of the event for it to be established without being celebrated as one of the most anticipated due to the million-dollar deployment of media that is predicted for it. Last month it was already announced that the ceremony would take place in Aspen, the winter paradise where they both own a mansion on ‘Billionaire Mountain’ and where they intend to live the rest of their lives.

The source who confirmed the location of the wedding to ‘The Sun’ also revealed what the couple’s plans were to get married. The wedding, continuing with their lifestyles, had to be “extravagant” and have all kinds of whims in which no expense was spared with the aim of giving the guests a unique experience that they could only witness once in the life. Thus, coinciding with the time in which it will take place, the millionaire couple would turn their wedding into a spectacular Christmas party to celebrate everything at the same time and in style.

Considering how they usually approach their birthday parties, the money they could invest in their wedding may not be an unknown. At the beginning of the year, for his 60th birthday, the tycoon spent almost 150 million euros on a private party at his mansion attended by numerous celebrities with whom he shares friendships. Lauren Sánchez, for her part, celebrated turning 55 this weekend at a massive party that took place at the American rapper’s concert. Usherwhere the journalist was accompanied by stars such as Katy Perry or her husband Orlando Bloom.

Now, after five years of relationship that began facing rumors and controversies that arose as a result of their unexpected divorces from their previous relationships, the couple of solid and millionaire love hopes to be able to get married supposedly next weekend according to ‘Informalia’, collecting the information released by British newspapers. As the portal points out, the link will cost Bezos 575 million euros because he plans to celebrate an authentic winter and Christmas themed party.









But first, as has been announced, the couple will celebrate their wedding for two days beforehand at the exclusive Matsuhisa restaurant, which would already be booked for the end of next week and which is also expected to be attended by numerous VIPs such as They are expected to attend the marriage ceremony. Her engagement party was attended by Rania of Jordan, Leonardo DiCaprio and Bill Gates, and the guests for her wedding are still unknown, as are other details of the ceremony that will surely be worthy of one of the richest men in the world.