THE fintech (technology company for the financial market) Brazilian Stark Bank announced on Monday (11.Apr.2022) that it had received a total contribution of US$ 45 million. Among the investors is the founder of amazonJeff Bezos.

This was the American billionaire’s first investment in Brazil. He participated in the contribution through the Bezos Expeditionsyour personal investment company.

The main investor in the round was Ribbit Capitala venture capital company that invests in early stage companies.

Stark Bank offers banking technology services to “unicorns” (startups valued at US$ 1 billion and not listed on the stock exchange). It has more than 300 companies in its portfolio, such as Fifth floor, buser and Colgate.

Among the products offered by fintech they are: cash managementcorporate card, customized payment approval flow, cost center management, payroll and collection management via boleto and Pix.

Still this year, Stark Bank said it should add investments, lines of credit and receipt of payments via card to its product shelf.

In December 2021, the Brazilian company raised US$ 13 million, with the participation of companies such as Lachy Groom (formerstripe), dropbox and slack.

With the new investment, Stark Bank said it plans to open a new business unit to sell infrastructure to other companies. fintechs and financial institutions, called Stark Infra.

The objective is to offer APIs (interface that creates and integrates software), issue bank credit cards and notes.