Billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Steven Spielberg prefer to have their luxury superyachts built in the Netherlands. They pay hundreds of millions of euros for the best quality, including a deck of Myanmarese teak. Officially it is impossible to get that wood to the Netherlands legally, says investigative journalist Karlijn Kuipers. How is it possible that this teak end up on the yachts?

