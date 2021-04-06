Jeff Bezos is the richest man in the world for the fourth year in a row, with a net worth of 177,000 million dollars, while Elon Musk is in second place, with 151,000 million dollars, according to the ranking of the magazine Forbes.

Forbes published its famous annual ranking on Tuesday, which highlights the “explosion” of people with a wealth of more than $ 1 billion despite the devastating impact of the covid-19 pandemic around the world: they are 2,755 -660 more than last year-, mostly American and Chinese.

At the top of the list continues Bezos, 57, who has amassed a fortune of $ 177 billion thanks to Amazon, the company he founded in 1994 and from which he will retire as CEO and President in late 2021.

On his heels is Musk, 49, who has multiplied his fortune by six during the year of the pandemic, to 151,000 million, mainly due to the unstoppable rise in the stock market of his electric vehicle company Tesla and the rise of bitcoin, of which it is great defender.

Frenchman Bernard Arnault, who heads a family empire of some 70 brands including Louis Vuitton and Sephora, is the third richest person in the world at 150 billion and stands out among those top positions, taken by Americans.

The “top ten” are completed by several businessmen linked to large US technology companies: Bill gates (4), founder of Microsoft; Mark Zuckerberg (5), creator of Facebook; Larry Ellison (7), president of Oracle, and Larry Page (8) and Sergey Brin (9), former CEO and former president, respectively, of Alphabet.

The sixth richest is Warren Buffet, one of the most successful investors of all time and, at 90 years old, CEO of the conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway, while the tenth place goes to the Indian Mukesh Ambani, president of Reliance Industries.

The first woman is not until 17th place and is Alice Walton, Featured by Forbes as the only daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton and dedicated to the art world, and followed far behind at 22nd by MacKenzie Scott, writer and ex-wife of Jeff Bezos.

Latin American

And the Mexican telecom mogul Carlos Slim is the sixteenth richest person, with a fortune of 62.8 billion dollars, and leads the 51 Latin Americans that this year have been included in the annual list of billionaires published this Tuesday by Forbes magazine.

Slim, 81 years old and honorary president of América Móvil, thus falls four places on the list, since in 2020 he occupied the twelfth position, despite having increased his fortune since 2020 by about 10 billion dollars.

With this sixteenth position, the Mexican businessman has fallen 11 places since 2019, when he was placed in fifth place, with a fortune of 64,000 million.

Even so, Slim is the first of the 51 Latinos that appear on the list, among those dominated by those of Brazilian nationality, which in total are 15.

Since 2018, however, the number of Latinos with more than 1,000 million dollars has fallen significantly, since previously there were 89 who were part of the prestigious list.

In second place among the wealthiest Latinos is another Mexican, Germán Larrea Mota Velasco, who together with his family owns most of the largest copper mining company in his country, Grupo México, and under his leadership it has also entered the infrastructure and rail transport business.

Source: AFP and EFE

