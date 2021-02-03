The American “Amazon” company for online retailing announced that Jeff Bezos will step down from the position of CEO of the company and become the CEO of the board of directors.

This news was revealed in conjunction with the release of the quarterly earnings report, which showed the company achieved a profit of $ 100 billion for the first time during the last quarter of 2020.

Bezos founded Amazon in 1994 and since then the Internet retail giant’s market value has increased to over $ 1.5 trillion.

The company added that Andy Gacy, head of Amazon’s cloud computing unit, would replace Bezos as CEO.

In a statement, Bezos said: “At the moment, I see Amazon in its most beautiful state ever, which makes it the perfect time for this transition.”