The richest man in the world is the CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk. His assets increased by $ 114 billion. He thus managed to position himself at the head of the classification of Bloomberg’s super rich to $ 270 billion in 2021. Only John D. Rockefeller had been that rich. Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, finished in second place with $ 192 billion in assets, leaving the peak reached last year. He followed him Bernard Arnault, owner of the luxury group LVMH, with 178 billion dollars.

Off the podium Bill Gates, fresh from divorce. In fact, he had to give part of his fortunes to his ex-wife Melinda. The assets amount to 138 billion dollars. Following: Larry Page, founder of Google, with 128 billion and in sixth place the founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, with 125 billion. The richest Italians in the world are the Ferrero. The item “Giovanni Ferrero & Family” appears in 37th place in the Bloomberg ranking with assets of 35.9 billion dollars.

At position number 39 is the founder of Luxottica, Leonardo Del Vecchio, with 34.5 billion dollars. Among the super rich in Italy in the top 500: Paolo Rocca & family who rank at number 204 in the ranking with 11.1 billion; Silvio Berlusconi with 8.77 billion in 301st place. According to Bloomberg, the wealth of the 500 richest people in the world has grown by one trillion in one year, for a total of 8400 billion, more than the GDP of all countries in the world, excluding the United States and China.