Tech giant Amazon announced that Jeff Bezos will step down as CEO of the company he founded almost 30 years ago.

His place will be taken by Andy Jassy, who joined the firm in 1997 and has been the director of Amazon Web Services ever since.

Bezos, considered the richest man in the world, with a fortune of about $ 188.8 billion, “will take over as CEO in the third quarter “of 2021, according to the company.

News in development

Look also