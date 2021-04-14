After many announcements and little evidence, this Wednesday it was the turn of Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’ aerospace company from conduct the first astronaut demonstration which will be broadcast live from the company’s site.

One of the key aspects of this launch will be to verify the safety of the crew. Blue Origin must verify that everything related to the personnel who board its New Shepard ship has no risks.

During the mission, exercises will be carried out astronaut operations in preparation for manned space flights.

The crew, who will not ascend with the ship, carry out boarding and pre-flight operations, return to the capsule once landed and a staged version of an actual post-mission pod exit.

Primary operations will involve Blue Origin staff act as astronauts entering the capsule before launch.

These astronauts climb the launch tower, adjust to their seats, fasten their harnesses, and perform a communications check from their seat with CAPCOM, the capsule communicator.

The tower operations team will prepare the capsule cabin for launch and then briefly close the capsule hatch. Crew members will exit the capsule prior to launch.

After landing, lThe astronauts will enter the capsule to test the opening of the hatch and the exit of the capsule at the landing site.

Mannequin Skywalker, the test mannequin used by Blue Origin.

Inside the capsule there will be a passenger who will remain in their seat. This is Mannequin Skywalker, a test dummy used by Blue Origin to measure data about what the launch would be like for people..

Mannequin has flown before, but this is the first time he’s played some kind of human spaceflight relay with the sim team doing the ground operations rehearsal parts of the mission.

Realistic mode

The rendering will be so realistic that, when the rocket lands, the Blue Origin employees will re-enter and exit as if they themselves had been during the entire suborbital flight maneuver.

As with the previous missions, according to the company, The entire mission team supporting this launch is exercising strict social distancing and safety measures to mitigate the risks of Covid-19 for staff and surrounding communities.

In early 2021, Blue Origin launched its first New Shepard rocket and that mission included a test of improved capsule cabin crew characteristics, a better temperature management system and acoustics and new visualization and communications equipment for the eventual crew.

The company expects to begin bringing people aboard the rocket sometime this year, starting at the most recently disclosed deadlines.

So far only SpaceX, Elon Musk’s aerospace company, is the only one that has achieved certification to carry astronauts on its Crew Dragon rockets..

The company has successfully completed two astronaut trips to the International Space Station (ISS).

