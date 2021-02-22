Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world according to Forbes, took a vacation in the exclusive spa Cabo San Lucas, located at the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula, in Mexico.

After it was announced that 2021 It would be Bezos’ last year at the helm of Amazon, It seems that the billionaire began to take advantage of his free time.

The magnate arrived days ago in the Mexican city in the company of his current girlfriend, the television presenter Lauren Sanchez, aboard your private jet. They took a limousine to the hotel.

The couple, who have been officially united since 2019, after the mogul confirmed his divorce from writer MacKenzie Tuttle, was seen resting on a luxury yacht on February 14, Valentine’s Day.

According to the British newspaper The Sun, the Amazon director arrived at the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula in a luxurious private jet, surrounded by several guards.

Casual-looking, wearing shorts, a short-sleeved shirt and a straw hat, Bezos and his partner were photographed on paradisiacal Mexican beaches, in the middle of a crowd.

The days of the billionaire have been full of sun, beach and a luxurious yacht in which he walked with Sánchez.

Upon arriving at her boat, the 51-year-old journalist wore a beach “look” that she combined with sandals and the 57-year-old magnate opted to wear blue shorts and a light shirt.

Lauren Sanchez, 51, is a television host. Photo: AFP

The journey of Bezos, whose estimated fortune is $ 191.2 billion According to ‘Bloomberg’, it came after the richest man in the world announced that he would leave the Amazon address in the hands of Andy Jassy.

Bezos will remain with the company as CEO as he looks to have more time to dedicate to his other company, Blue Origin.

Their numbers

The transition comes at a time when Amazon seems unstoppable. Driven by sales at all-time highs amid the pandemic, the company generates huge profits in the cloud services business.

Bezos owns the Blue Origin space exploration company and the Washington Post and has accelerated his philanthropic donations in recent years. Shares of Amazon are up 53% in the last 12 months.

The mogul has an estimated fortune of $ 191.2 billion. Photo: AFP

Bezos himself slipped on more than one occasion that the most important part of your job is not Amazon, but Blue Origin. Proof of this is that the company has received 1,000 million dollars from NASA to design a landing system that will be used in the Artemis 3 mission, which will take man back to the Moon in 3 years.

Bezos and other executives believe that winning the moon landing module contract and executing its development is vital for Blue Origin to establish itself as a desired partner for NASA and also steer the company to profit, the sources said.

Nevertheless, Blue Origin lagged far behind SpaceX in orbital transport and lost to SpaceX and the United Launch Alliance (ULA) in US national security launch contracts beginning in 2022. ULA is a joint venture of Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corporation.

SL