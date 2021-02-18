The War of the Millions has a new king. Jeff Bezos, who held the title for more than three years and was off the throne for 6 months, is now back at number one with a net worth of $ 191.2 billion. He has a 955 million advantage over his guard, Elon Musk.

In these instances, a bad play represents a steep decline: Musk lost about $ 4.5 billion on Tuesday, after Tesla shares fell 2.4%, which was enough to launch him to second place on the Billionaires Index of Bloomberg.

Bezos’ net worth also declined, as the broader stock market lost some ground. However, his loss was not so noticeable and only received a hit of approximately 372 million dollars. That was enough to regain first place.

Musk’s fall as the richest person in the world was predictable. The Tesla CEO fanned the flames of the rise in GameStop shares, fueled by Reddit, and sent shares in Etsy Inc., Shopify Inc., CD Projekt SA and Signal Advance Inc. soaring with just one tweet.

There were also several cimbronazos in the surroundings of Bezos. Since it was known that the tycoon will cease to be CEO of the e-commerce giant in the third quarter to focus on other projects.

Bezos owns the Blue Origin space exploration company and the Washington Post and has accelerated his philanthropic donations in recent years. Shares of Amazon are up 53% in the last 12 months.

News in development.