Blue OriginJeff Bezos' aerospace company, has expressed its intention to to acquire the United Launch Alliance (ULA) as part of the space competition between American tycoons.

What is interesting about ULA and why Jeff Bezos wants to acquire it and incorporate it into Blue Origin

The classroom, jointly controlled by Boeing and Lockheed Martin for nearly two decades, it dominated launches for the Pentagon before SpaceX entered the scene by Elon Musk. Currently, Blue Origin and Cerberus, the private equity firm led by Stephen Feinberg, have made takeover offers for ULA, according to Wall Street Journal sources. Business jet maker Textron has also shown interest.

The founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, is trying to strengthen its position in the billion-dollar space race by acquiring a major rocket manufacturer. Meanwhile, after the failure of the NS-23 suborbital mission caused by an engine anomaly 15 months ago, the Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket has successfully returned to flight.

The CEO of ULA, Tory Bruno, had already told Bloomberg News the previous October that he was considering selling ULA. Offers from Blue Origin and Cerberus are now on the table, along with interest from Textron.

Private equity firms are interested in space companies with government contracts, a sector in which Elon Musk's SpaceX holds a dominant position, Reuters notes. Founded in 2006, ULA is one of the leading orbital launch providers in the worldcompleting more than 150 missions for the Pentagon and NASA over the past few years.

The US Space Force awarded 21 launches at SpaceX and ULA worth approximately $2.5 billion, while the Boeing-Lockheed Martin joint venture received 11 missions for $1.3 billion. However, the jv has faced delays in the development of its new Vulcan Centaur rocket.

The potential value of the Boeing-Lockheed joint venture, according to Jefferies estimates, could be between 2 to 3 billion dollars in case of sale. Blue Origin won a deal in 2018 to build the BE-4 engine for the Vulcan rocket, and ULA is involved in putting Amazon.com's satellite internet network, Project Kuiper, into orbit.

Finally, the news of Blue Origin's offer arrives in a crucial moment for Bezos' companywith the rocket New Shepard which resumed flights after 15 months. The recent launch of the uncrewed NS-24 mission was successful, and Blue Origin has announced that the next crewed suborbital flight will take place “soon.”

The story of the failure of the New Shepard rocket launch, but that's just a bad memory

The New Shepard rocket was launched from Blue Origin's private facility in West Texastransporting people and payloads to aaltitude greater than 100 kilometers, for a total of two minutes in weightlessness. The capsule flew autonomously, without a human pilot, and descended with assistance from a number of parachute to land in the Texas desert. The New Shepard rocket is a fully reusable vehicle and the booster was designed to land in a vertical position after a successful launch into space.

In September 2022, the 23rd flight of the New Shepard rocket, which contained an uncrewed space capsule inside, ended with a failure. The mission, which was among other things financed by NASA, had the task of transporting the capsule and other material to the outer limits of Earth's gravity, thus it would have had to study for a limited period of time the effects of microgravity.

Now, however, Blue Origin, led by Jeff Bezos, has goals that look ahead to space raceand certainly the failure of September will not stop the American tycoon's ambitious advance into space.