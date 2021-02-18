Elon Musk (left) and Jeff Besos, American billionaires. (AFP)

I’m talking to you about very rich men this morning. Men we care about, while they don’t care a little, a lot, about us. They don’t even know we exist. But here’s the latest news from our friends Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, and Elon Musk, boss of Tesla. Who do you think is the richest? Before we were 100% sure that it was Bill Gates, but now things are moving! We are actually witnessing a fall at the front of the peloton: Elon Musk has just been dethroned by Jeff Bezos, who once again becomes the richest man in the world. With a heritage of 191.2 billion dollars, according to the specialized magazine Bloomberg, against 190.2 billion dollars.

To give you an idea, it’s a fortune that exceeds the combined GDP of Jamaica, Iceland, Estonia and Tunisia. But since we do not know the GDP of Jamaica, nor that of Estonia … What you should know above all is that Elon Musk, second therefore, pretty much someone like us, since he is in debt and a tenant. All his dollars are really financial heritage. In cash, he has nothing. “Owning only makes you heavier” he assures. Conclusion: we are absolutely not of this world but hey, do not worry, as our friend Calogero would say: “We are only rich with our friends.”