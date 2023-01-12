The musician passed away at the age of 78 after contracting bacterial meningitis. Various international music figures reacted to the news. Rolling Stone magazine placed him fifth, out of a list of one hundred guitarists.

Your improvisations and the harmonics you used to play on your favorite guitar – the famous Fender Stratocaster – will no longer be heard. At the age of 78, the life of Jeff Beck, one of the 100 greatest rock guitarists of all time, according to the influential Rolling Stone magazine, died.

On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss. pic.twitter.com/4dvt5aGzlv —Jeff Beck (@jeffbeckmusic) January 11, 2023



The magazine specialized in music and other cultural aspects, gave it fifth place. Winner of eight Grammy Awards, his name was twice in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992 with the group ‘The Yardbirds’ and later in 2009 for his work as a soloist.

With the death of Jeff Beck we have lost a wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world. We will all miss him so much. pic.twitter.com/u8DYQrLNB7 — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) January 11, 2023



He shared the stage with stage giants such as Jimi Hendrix, Luciano Pavarotti, Cindy Lauper, Mick Jagger, Rod Stewart, among others. She even with the actor Johnny Deep, with whom she made one of her last recording works. “18”, this is the name of the album that contained versions of a good part of its content.

I was totally shocked to hear the very sad news of Jeff Beck’s passing. Jeff was such a nice person and an outstanding iconic, genius guitar player – there will never be another Jeff Beck. His playing of him was very special & distinctively brilliant! He will be missed. RIP Jeff-Tony pic.twitter.com/i6BGdqTUKU —Tony Iommi (@tonyiommi) January 11, 2023



Jeff Beck was an innovator. On one occasion he claimed to like a little “chaos in music.” “That feeling is the best there is, as long as it’s not too much,” he said. “It has to be in balance,” he concluded. He even compared his statements to a show by ‘Cirque du Soleil’, the famous Cirque du Soleil. “If I could turn that into music, it’s not far from what would be my ultimate goal, which is to delight people with chaos and beauty. at the same time”.

He was one of the few guitarists that when playing live would actually listen to me sing and respond.

Jeff, you were the greatest, my man. Thank you for everything. RIP —Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) January 11, 2023



His real name was Geoffrey Arnold Beck. He was born in England, specifically in Surrey. It is said that as a child he built his first instrument using a cigar box, a piece of frame to serve as a neck, and a string taken from a toy airplane. He studied at Wimbledon Art College.

Among the bands he went through are mentioned ‘The Trident’s, ‘Nighshifts’, ‘The Yardbirds’ and ‘Page’. His first success was the instrumental single entitled ‘Beck’s Bolero’, in 1967. One of his best stages was at the hands of producer George Martin, known as ‘the fifth Beatle’ for his participation in all of that band’s albums. british. His music can also be heard on the soundtrack of some movies.

Music personalities expressed their regret over Beck’s departure. Some of them are big stars like Mick Jagger, lead singer of ‘The Rolling Stone’, Tony Lommi, guitarist of the band ‘Black Sabbath’ and rocker Sir Robert Stewart.

