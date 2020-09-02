Hindustani Awam Morcha (Hum), the party of former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, will contest as a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in this year’s assembly elections. ‘We’ spokesman Danish Rizwan said on Wednesday, “Hindustani Awam Morcha will be a part of NDA on September 3, Jitan Ram Manjhi will announce it himself.”We were with the NDA earlier also, but later became part of the RJD-led grand alliance. Manjhi, who introduced himself as a Dalit leader in the politics of Bihar, joined the Grand Alliance in 2018, leaving the NDA, but had also broken ties with the Grand Alliance in the past.

Danish Rizwan said that we are going to be a part of NDA for development. He said that seat is not an issue for us. We are going with the NDA on the issue of development. He also completely rejected the question of ‘Ham’ merging with any party.

Manjhi had earlier reached Nitish Kumar’s residence on 27 August and met Nitish Kumar. There was a long conversation between the two leaders. Manjhi had not opened her cards after meeting Nitish, but it was believed that we would now join the NDA. However, Manjhi’s proximity to Pappu Yadav’s Jan Adhikar Party and Asaduddin Owaisi’s party All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) also grew.

After this, an announcement was to be made on the alleged third fronts on 2 September, but ‘Hum’ canceled this meeting on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Manjhi opened his cards on Wednesday and decided to cross the fleet through the NDA to ‘Hum’. Earlier, Manjhi was in Nitish Kumar’s JDU, after losing the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Nitish Kumar resigned as Chief Minister and made Jitan Ram Manjhi the Chief Minister, but later removed him from the post due to tussle between the two. Given.

After this Manjhi formed a separate party. It is noteworthy that in the alliance of RJD, Congress, Vikas Insan Party (VIP), Rashtriya Lajka Samata Party (RLSP) and ‘Hum’, Manjhi has been continuously demanding to form a coordination committee. Manjhi warned that if a decision is not taken soon to form a committee, they can leave the Grand Alliance and choose a different route. After this Manjhi announced to leave the Grand Alliance. Significantly, Manjhi joined the Grand Alliance in 2018, leaving the NDA.

Manjhi’s vote bank

Dalit and Mahadalit together account for about 16 per cent of the voters in Bihar. Of this, about 5 percent is claimed to be with Ram Vilas Paswan’s party. The same Jeetan Ram Manjhi has around 5.5 per cent of the Mushar caste’s core voters. Experts believe that looking at the last two elections, it can be said that about two to two and a half percent of the votes go from here to there in the name of Manjhi.