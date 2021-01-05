Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) seems quite cautious about its brand Jeep in the Indian market. The company is going to introduce some new models under the Jeep brand in the Indian market soon. The most special thing about these models will be that their price will be very low. Recently the company has announced to invest $ 250 million in India.

It is being told that the company is making this investment for its 4 new models to be launched in India. This includes the Jeep Compass, the new Wrangler and the Grand Cherokee SUV coming to market this year. The company can launch all these vehicles in the market by the end of next year. However, the new model of Compass will be launched in the market soon.

There will be local production of vehicles: The company has said that its upcoming models Wrangler and Grand Cherokee will now be produced in India only. These trains will be built at the Ranjangaon plant itself. It is believed that due to local production, the price of these vehicles will be reduced further. Apart from this, the company can also offer its most affordable SUV Renegade in the market here.

The facelift model of the Jeep Compass will be showcased on January 7, though production has already started. Apart from this, the company will introduce its mid-size 7 seater SUV, codenamed H6, by 2022 in the market here. This SUV will be the model between the Compass and the Grand Cherokee.

In this regard, FCA India Managing Director, Dr. Partha Dutta told the media that, “Our new investment of $ 250 million will help us compete in different segments. Soon our new SUV is going to come out of the Ranjangaon plant. He said that, we will emphasize the use of locally manufactured parts in our vehicles, which will reduce the cost price of the vehicles. We are focusing on the satisfaction of our customers. ”