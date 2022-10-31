(Reuters) – Jeep’s Chinese joint venture will file for protection from creditors, Stellantis and Guangzhou Automobile (GAC) said on Monday, after a long decline for the brand in the world’s biggest auto market.

The announcement follows Stellantis’ surprise decision in July to end the venture with GAC, a few months after saying it would increase its stake from 50% to 75%.

Stellantis Chief Executive Carlos Tavares at the time blamed growing political influence on doing business with partners in China, while GAC said it was “deeply shocked” by the automaker’s decision.

The Italian group has since said it is pursuing an import-based business model in China and that there will be no major long-term impact from the break with the GAC.

Sales at the venture, which makes the Jeep Cherokee SUV and the Compass crossover, have been on a sharp decline for the past four years, down 50% in 2021 from a year earlier to 20,396 vehicles. In 2022, it sold less than 2,000 vehicles and, in May, it reported selling only a single vehicle.

Stellantis’ turnaround casts doubt on its ability to thrive in China, where it is being beaten by international and local rivals.

“No global auto company can afford not to be in the biggest car market in the world,” Tavares said in late 2020, just before completing the merger between Fiat Chrysler and PSA that created Stellantis.

The group aims for revenues in China to reach 20 billion euros by 2030, or 7% of the expected total – a sharp jump from the 3.9 billion euros in revenue in China, India and East Asia in 2021.

Bill Russo, head of consultancy Automobility and a former Chrysler executive, said the Jeep venture had failed to keep up with changes in the Chinese market.

“It had every right to succeed in a market that has embraced sport utility vehicles,” he said. “But you can’t run a business model from the 1980s when the 21st century arrived.”

GAC said the venture had liabilities of nearly 111% of its 7.3 billion yuan ($1 billion) assets. The decision will not have a significant impact on its operations, the company added.

