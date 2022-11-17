“Jeepers Creepers” will return with a fourth film, titled “Jeepers Creepers: the reincarnation of the devil”. On this occasion, the creators will aim to reinvent the horror saga and the iconic monster that has terrified fans for more than 20 years.

The new installment does not show how the Horror Hound festival celebrates its first event in Louisiana, attracting hundreds of fans, such as Chase and his girlfriend Laine. Eventually, the girl begins to experience haunting premonitions and visions associated with the urban myth of The Creeper.

It’s worth it? This said the critic

On Rotten tomatoes, “Jeepers Creepers: Reborn” garnered the absolute disapproval from critics and only 11% from fans. As for IMDb, it got the score 2.5 out of 10.

The Guardian’s Phil Hoad: “It quickly becomes clear that the new movie (…) doesn’t know how to follow the path followed by the ‘Scream’ and ‘Candyman’ reboots”

Collider’s Marco Vito Oddo: “Everything here is so horrible that even reaching the credits becomes a real mission”

John Serba from Decider: “‘Jeepers Creepers: Reborn’ is the new facet of trash.”

Jeepers Creepers 4: promotional poster. Photo: Facebook/Megustaelcine

“Jeepers Creepers: The Devil Reincarnated” is directed by Timo Vuorensola. Peter Brooke, Steve Jones and Sydney Craven are the faces that star in the fourth film in the saga.