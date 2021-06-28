There are not only molecular dogs at work in the rubble of the collapsed building in Miami. There are still hundreds of people missing and as the hours go by, the desperation of families who are waiting for news of their loved ones grows. To help them, especially for the little ones, came Jeepers, an emotional support Dachshund.

Jeepers went into action at the family reunion center set up for all relatives of the missing in the Surfside Community Center. While the important search and rescue operation is taking place, the 5-year-old Dachshund entertains children and tries to release tension.

Not an easy task, which he carries out “in the tips of his paws”: the tender little dog wanders with his handler among people and when someone shows interest, he stops for some cuddles, regulating precious moments of distraction.

According to the journalist Samantha J. Gross on his Twitter profile, Jeepers is the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Office of Community Affairs pet therapy dog. It is part of a pilot program launched in 2019 to provide comfort and emotional support in schools, hospitals, nursing homes, and on demand for any Miami-Dade Police Department activity.

