Sometimes the sentiment of traditionalists may not mirror an auto maker’s sales figures. And in this way, we can find ourselves faced with even breaking choices in order not to avoid waste and dead ends.

This could be the case with the two-door version of the Jeep Wrangler: a real off-road vehicle that has long been proudly included in the American brand’s list as a traditional bulwark, in addition to the ‘SUV’ canons that have been adopted to attack the market. According to reports Automotive News, Stellantis has decided to stop sales of the two-door version, which only sells 30% of the entire Wrangler price list, in order to focus efforts on the more profitable four-door version.. The latter also recently received the plug-in hybrid as an inheritance, thus becoming strategic for emissions targets.

However, there is also a technical reason that would justify the decision to interrupt the European sales of the two-door: its shorter wheelbase does not allow enough space for the installation of a 4xe hybrid transmission. The two-door Wrangler is imported to Europe, as production takes place at the Stellantis factory in Toledo, Ohio. It could return to the charge of Europe only with some changes in terms of emissions, perhaps thanks to a more compact hybrid mode or an electrification that allows the car to maintain the same innate off-road characteristics.

The Wrangler 4xe will therefore remain: the car is equipped with a powertrain consisting of two electric motors, a 400 volt battery pack and a turbocharged 2.0-liter high-tech four-cylinder engine, all combined with an eight-cylinder TorqueFlite automatic gears which replaces the traditional torque converter. The total power released reaches 380 horsepower, while the maximum torque delivered reaches 637 Nm. Jeep is also one of those brands facing choices that will force it to change part of its identity to adapt to future electrification scenarios.