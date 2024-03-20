Jeeps in the United States definitively says goodbye to V8 enginewhich ends his glorious career on Wrangler Rubicon 392 Final Edition. This latest version is produced in solo 3,700 copiesof which only 100 will be destined for markets outside North America and none in Italy.

The Final Edition technically features the V engine8 6.4-liter naturally aspirated Hemi with 470 HP and 670 Nm of couple of Wrangler Rubicon 392. The powerful engine is coupled to the all-wheel drive Selec-Tracequipped with a reduction gear in the eight-speed automatic transmission with paddles on the steering wheel.

The technical equipment also provides Dana 44 acesdifferentials Tru-Lok electronically controlled and electrically disconnectable front anti-roll bar.

Compared to the Rubicon 392, the Final Edition features some additional exclusives, such as graphics on the bodywork, i 17″ bronze-coloured wheels and 35-inch BFGoodrich tires, the black Nappa leather interior with Mayan Gold stitching, the custom Tupelo-colored exterior and exterior logos, the winch Warn of 3.7 tons, the raised suspension of half inch that allow a fording capacity of 34.5 inches (+0.5 inches) and a ground clearance of 11.6 inches (+0.5 inches).

Furthermore, the Final Edition is equipped with underbody protection, tubular external protection Mopar and a special Mopar 83-piece tool kit.

In the United States, the Wrangler Rubicon 392 Final Edition is priced at $99,995. It also remains available Rubicon 392now equipped with the package as standard Xtreme 35 Tire which includes 35″ tires and detachable alloy wheels anti-stalking. A. is also planned new exhaust four outlets with active valve.

Among the updates of Model Year 2024standard equipment includes a redesigned front grille, a soundproof windshield, 12-way power-adjustable front seats, a heated steering wheel, a front camera for off-road driving and an infotainment system 12.3″ UConnect.

