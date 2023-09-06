You don’t need to update your sales numbers every day to remember how much Wranglers is a world-class model for Jeep. And yet, the new milestone just reached by this off-road SUV deserves a mention: it has in fact been perfected the sale of copy number 5 million of Wrangler, which ended up in the hands of a US customer, to be precise from Camden, New Jersey.

Sales milestone

The same US brand has announced that the owner in question will receive $5,000 worth of Jeep Performance Parts by Moparas well as the benefits of customer support Lifetime Jeep Wave: the latter includes scheduled maintenance, access to exclusive Jeep events and dedicated customer assistance. “Jeep Wrangler is the natural heir to the legendary Willys, the vehicle that inspired the spirit and soul of the brand – commented Eric Laforge, head of the brand in Europe – It has been a cornerstone of the SUV world since its arrival in 1987, and we are very proud to celebrate the 5 millionth Jeep Wrangler.”

Four generations of success

Jeep calls the Wrangler a global icon, which has always maintained its reputation, in all four of its generations: the very first Wrangler, with the model code YJ, went into production 37 years ago at the American Motors Corporation plant, and was part of the generation of the off-road SUV that was marketed in 630,000 units between 1987 and 1995. It was followed by TJ in 1996, JK in 2006 and JL in 2017.